Around the world with Pesavento. The Vicenza brand presents a new variant of its best seller, the Polvere di Sogni collection. The collection is characterized by silver jewelry and surfaces covered with a powder formed by particles cut into micro-hexagons. This velvety pavé is the trademark of Pesavento, which now combines it with new colors. The I Colori del Mondo collection is inspired, as is easy to guess, by some special locations, which remain etched in the memory. Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are offered in eight different shades.



The pink of the cherry trees in bloom is inspired by Tokyo, another variety of pink by the palaces of the city of Jaipur, in India. The yellow recalls the baroque palaces of Nardò, in Puglia, or the Sahara sand. Again: the green is inspired by the vegetation of the Amazon or the Black Forest in Germany. And the light blue by the blue of the sea of ​​Santorini, in Greece, but also by the waters of the Caribbean. In total, four colors available in eight shades, for a complete world tour.

