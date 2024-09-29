Anello in argento con finitura azzurro Caraibi
Anello in argento con finitura azzurro Caraibi

Around the world with Pesavento

Around the world with Pesavento. The Vicenza brand presents a new variant of its best seller, the Polvere di Sogni collection. The collection is characterized by silver jewelry and surfaces covered with a powder formed by particles cut into micro-hexagons. This velvety pavé is the trademark of Pesavento, which now combines it with new colors. The I Colori del Mondo collection is inspired, as is easy to guess, by some special locations, which remain etched in the memory. Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are offered in eight different shades.

Collana con finitura rosa Tokyo
Tokyo pink finish necklace

The pink of the cherry trees in bloom is inspired by Tokyo, another variety of pink by the palaces of the city of Jaipur, in India. The yellow recalls the baroque palaces of Nardò, in Puglia, or the Sahara sand. Again: the green is inspired by the vegetation of the Amazon or the Black Forest in Germany. And the light blue by the blue of the sea of ​​Santorini, in Greece, but also by the waters of the Caribbean. In total, four colors available in eight shades, for a complete world tour.
Anello in argento con finitura giallo Nardò
Nardo yellow finish silver ring

Bracciale in argento con finitura verde Foresta Nera
Black Forest green finish silver bracelet
Bracciale in argento con finitura rosa Jaipur
Jaipur pink finish silver bracelet
Orecchini in argento con finitura verde Amazzonia
Amazon green finish silver earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ring Revelation, raw smoke quart and rose gold
Previous Story

Sheila Westera’s Precious Nests

Latest from Showroom