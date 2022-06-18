









Pesavento, a Vicenza jewelry brand, launches a Summer Capsule, In Rainbows. The rainbow is that of six bracelets in red, orange, yellow, blue, purple and white. The colored nautical cord ends with two circles that intertwine. Each bracelet, in fact, is composed of two circular elements in extra-glossy 925 silver in rhodium, pink or two-tone finishes and also available in variants with details in Polvere di Sogni in black, bronze or pearl gray.



Polvere di Sogni, which is also the name of Pesavento’s most famous collection, is a pavé made with micro-particles obtained thanks to nanotechnology from the processing of natural mineral materials. These are different materials, according to the chosen color. The idea of ​​the brand founded by Marino Pesavento and Chiara Carli was successful and now the Polvere di Sogni technique is also applied to several of the Maison’s jewels. As in the case of the Summer Capsule In Rainbow.