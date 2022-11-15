









Vicenzaoro September was also an opportunity to celebrate Pesavento’s first 30 years. The Vicenza Maison founded in 1992 by Marino Pesavento and Chiara Carli, in addition to organizing an event in grand style, also used the occasion to anticipate some novelties of the autumn-winter collections. News that are at the center of an advertising campaign in view of Christmas, with the claim Kind of Magic. But there are no magic wands: the spell is provided by the jewels of the Venetian brand.



The novelties concern the new Elegance Meet line, which uses luminous rings in rhodium-plated silver rose gold with sinuous shapes and an original design, alongside new proposals from the Polvere di Sogni line, which is the brand’s flagship collection. The Gold collection now offers 18-karat gold jewels with velvety stone pavé (it is the dust of dreams): a variant in pink gold and blue diamonds is added to the surface made with gray diamonds. The earrings acquire further dimension and focus on a circular geometry that almost resembles a tribal motif.