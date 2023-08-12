Bracciali Polvere di Sogni
Polvere di Sogni collection

Around the world in eight colors by Pesavento

Around the world in eight stages. They are those of pristine beaches, tropical forests, deserts and oceans that are reflected in the new Pesavento collection: Polvere di Sogni-I Colori del Mondo. It is a new variant of the more classic jewelery line of the Venetian company. The Polvere di Sogni collection is made up of silver jewels enriched by a fine pavé of gems that composes a uniform, almost velvety surface.

Anelli Rosa Tokyo e Rosa Jaipur
Pink Tokyo and Pink Jaipur rings

In the I Colori del Mondo line, the shades are the blue of the Caribbean sea, the blue of the waves surrounding the island of Santorini, the yellow of the baroque palaces of Nardò, in Puglia, the yellow of the Sahara desert, the pink of the palaces of Jaipur, India, the Pink of Tokyo Peach Blossom, the Green of the Amazon Rainforest, and the deep Green of the Black Forest, Germany. The eight shades inspired by special places in the world are used for bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces. Jewelery prices do not exceed 250 euros.

Anelli verde Amazzonia e verde Foresta Nera
Amazon green and Black Forest green rings

Anello azzurro Caraibi
Caribbean blue ring

Bracciale in argento rodiato e Polvere azzurro Caraibi
Bracelet in rhodium-plated silver and Caribbean blue powder

Orecchini azzurro Caraibi
Caribbean blue earrings

Orecchini Giallo Nardò e Giallo Sahara
Giallo Nardò and Giallo Sahara earrings

José Maria Goñi Design, anello pantera con pavé di diamanti, occhi rubino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
