Architecture, rings and design come together with Swiss ArchiJewels











A century later, the Bauhaus remains the lighthouse that illuminated the design. Indeed, it gave birth to design: the German art school born in 1919 combined crafts and fine arts, industry and aesthetics. It is no surprise that even today the Bauhaus inspires those who design a piece of furniture, a table accessory, or a jewel. And this is what happened in Medrisio, a Swiss town on the border with Italy and headquarters of AnD, a company founded by the Italian-Swiss architect Eleonora Castagnetta. Her project is called Swiss ArchiJewels and consists of merging architectural imagery and its principles with the design of the jewel.



But, in addition to a series called Bauhaus Alphabet, which consists of 26 rings made through writing fonts, the designer has also designed jewels dedicated to famous architects, such as Le Corbusier. The great Swiss architect is evoked with four rings that refer to a little-known project: the pilgrim’s refuge, a small building at the foot of the Ronchamp chapel, which was made to accommodate the workers during the construction of the sacred place. Or the silver rings dedicated to Mario Botta’s project for the Church of San Giovanni Battista in Mogno, Switzerland. In short, jewels for those who love architecture and design.



















