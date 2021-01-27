Vicenzaoro postponed to September











Vicenzaoro slips again. The largest Italian fair dedicated to jewelry, in fact, will be held in September. This was decided by Ieg, the company that organizes the event at Fiera Vicenza. Last October, in a moment of optimism, Italian Exhibition Group had set for March 12-16 (therefore three months after the classic January appointment) the exhibition dedicated to jewelry. Now, however, there is a stop. In fact, the pandemic is still too widespread to allow Vicenzaoro to run smoothly. In March, however, there will be an unprecedented digital edition.



A long press release from Ieg, therefore, has decided on new dates for all the fairs organized by the company. “By harmonizing the calendar of B2B appointments in the gold and jewelery sector of which Ieg holds the sole direction in Italy”, reads the press release, “Vicenzaoro will be held in Vicenza from 10 to 14 September 2021, together with T. Gold, the international exhibition for machinery and technologies for jewelery, and Vo Vintage, a marketplace for vintage and prestigious watchmaking and jewelery. Oroarezzo will reopen the Arezzo exhibition center from 12 to 15 June 2021. To anticipate the return of the international community to the fair, will be WE ARE Jewelery, on 23 March, an unprecedented B2B digital format designed to promote the new jewelery collections to buyers connected from all over the world “.

















