High jewelery with lace for Chopard











A new collection, once again in the sign of fair trade diamonds: Chopard was one of the first Maison to embrace, for its jewels, the idea of ​​materials without original sin behind it. The novelty is called Precious Lace Collection and is inspired by the favorite fabric of grandmothers, lace. Or perhaps, given the times, to great-grandmothers. The shape of the jewels, in fact, is quite elaborate, with soft lines, curves and, above all, scalloped edges that recall ancient lace. Obviously gold and diamonds, especially pear cut, are the preferred materials for the collection.



The collection was designed by Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director. The idea is to offer high jewelry that can be worn (almost) every day, at least even on normal social occasions. A not secondary aspect concerns the processing of jewelry, which is not simple: reproducing a lace effect with metal and diamonds was not easy but, on the other hand, Chopard boasts a process of making top quality jewelry. Another aspect to reiterate: the gold and the diamonds used were purchased from companies certified by the Responsible Jewelery Council.

















