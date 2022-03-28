









Journey from South to North or, more precisely, to the center of Italy. After the collections dedicated to Syracuse and Matera, the Milanese brand Antonini goes up the peninsula to stop in Tuscany: the new collection, in fact, is inspired by Lucca. Small city, but with a great artistic heritage, Lucca is located close to the Apennine mountains. And it is precisely the contrast between plowed fields, woods and sky that alludes to the choice of semi-precious stones used: blue topaz, green amethyst and smoky quartz. The stones are set in a white or rose gold setting, polished or satin inversion. In addition, small diamonds are lined up on the metal circle.



The Lucca collection also adds a further elaboration in the Moi et Toi line, with rings that use opposing stones, two or three (moi, toi and the other?). The same idea is chosen for the earrings, also in this case in versions with two or three stones. In the Toi & Moi line, it should be noted that other stones have also been added, such as citrine and amethyst.











