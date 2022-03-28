









This year the controversy following the now famous slap shot by Will Smith also shone on stage. But, as always, his eyes were focused above all on clothing and jewelry. The large, sparkling necklaces, earrings and rings that cost figures with many zeros have had moments of glory. Here is a selection of the jewels of the 2022 Oscars.



Mila Kunis, Demi Singleton and Naomi Scott appeared under the banner of Parisian Messika. Mila Kunis, presenter at the Oscars ceremony, with Diamond Catcher High Jewelry earrings combined with the Messika by Kate Moss Twisted Wave bracelet and the Desert Bloom ring. Demi Singleton with Move 10th earrings, together with My Twin rings and the Glam’Azone double ring. Naomi Scott with a purple hat with the Messika three finger ring by Kate Moss High Jewelry Color Play in white mother of pearl, mixed with the famous double ring Glam’Azone.Lily James and Sofia Carson, on the other hand, opted for the Swiss Piaget. Lily James with a Piaget white gold diamond necklace, paired with brilliant cut diamond earrings, finished with a pink tourmaline ring. American actress and singer Sofia Carson with a high-quality white gold bracelet and ring paired with yellow gold earrings with diamonds.Long list of actresses bejeweled by Tiffany, but unfortunately does not provide images: for example, model Hailey Bieber, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Lady Gaga with necklace and earrings in platinum and diamonds.

It should be added that the jewels shone even after the Oscars ceremony, as evidenced by the long list of stars who chose Messika: Dakota Johnson at the Vanity Fair after party was with a Spirited Wind bracelet, from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection, Gabrielle Union with the Exotic Charm earrings and ring from the Messika by Kate Moss collection, combined with the Toi & Moi ring of 7 and 17 carat pear diamonds, Kate Hudson with the Kashmir earrings from the Once Upon a Time High Jewelry collection and the Liberated Spirit ring, Camila Mendes with a majestic Shards of Mirrors high jewelery necklace combined with the Glam’Azone double ring. Again: Lili Reinhart wore the Magnetic Love earring and ring from the Magnetic Attraction High Jewelry collection and Naomi Scott the High Jewelry Dance in the Moonlight necklace, combined with the exclusive 16-carat diamond Concorde ring.