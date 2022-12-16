









Anniversary number five of Anniversary Love collection by Recarlo (it was launched in 2017 as an extension of the Anniversary line) added a necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring. The new line of jewels, in perfect Recarlo style, is made up of round and heart cut diamonds. Even if the new jewels are placed in the Anniversary Love collection, their design deviates and puts the shape of the circle at the center. The official explanation is that they are inspired by the circular movements of planets and stars. But the truth is that the shape of the circle is a perfect geometric figure and the intertwining of the circumferences also offers an emotional aspect that recalls the bond between people.



The hoops are made of white gold, the metal most used by the Valencian Maison. Round diamonds are set along the edges of the jewel, while heart-cut diamonds punctuate the raised circles. Three jewels that also celebrate the 55th anniversary of the foundation of Recarlo.