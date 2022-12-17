Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

L'attrice americana Sarah Rafferty indossa la collana con smeraldo colombiano e diamanti

An octagonal emerald likes Paris

Time to take stock of the world of auction sales. Christie’s Paris Joaillerie’s online jewelry sale totaled 7,860,006, averaging pre-auction estimates, which included 286 lots. Bidders from 40 countries won 42% of the jewels offered above the maximum estimate. The auction featured a selection of vintage pieces by, among others, Belperron, Boivin, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Jar, Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as contemporary designers.

Collier con pendente che può essere indossato anche come spilla con uno smeraldo colombiano di taglio ottagonale da 12,284 carati e diamanti vecchio taglio
The sale also included jewels from collections of private collectors, with a special focus on Art Deco jewels by Cartier, retro jewels by Van Cleef and Arpels and Lacloche, pieces by Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin and a selection of jewels by René Lalique. The top lot proved to be a necklace with a pendant that can also be worn as a brooch with a 12.284-carat octagonal-cut Colombian emerald and old-cut diamonds: it was sold for 604,800 euros, against a maximum pre-sale estimate of 250,000 euros.
Collana con diamanti, oro giallo 18 carati, circa 1950 di Boucheron
Spilla di perle naturali e diamanti dell'inizio del XIX secolo
Diamante taglio brillante a pera di 8,59 carati, oro bianco 18 carati
Anello con diamante taglio smeraldo di 8,01 carati e diamanti circolari
Diamante taglio brillante a losanga modificato di 15,84 carati su anello di Cartier
L'attrice americana Sarah Rafferty indossa la collana con smeraldo colombiano e diamanti
Spilla con rubini e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels
