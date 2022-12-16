Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Maschera funeraria esposta al Museo Egizio di Torino, dettaglio

The jewels of ancient Egypt in Vicenza

in news




Ancient Egyptian women also wore bracelets, necklaces and rings, which were often associated with amulets. Now some of the jewels of that culture that continues to fascinate after thousands of years are collected in an exhibition (from 23 December 2022 to 7 May 2023) at the Museo del Gioiello in Vicenza. In the halls of the museum, the exhibition displays scarabs, lotus flowers or the typical eye of Horus in the form of an amulet, terracotta necklaces and bracelets, strings of pearls and ivory rings, seals with the name of the pharaoh. They are jewels that were commonly used, as evidenced by paintings, reliefs and the analysis of the equipment of some mummies. In short, the ancient Egyptians were just as vain as humans are today.

Amuleto Occhio di Horo
And the exhibition entitled Jewels and Amulets. Beauty in Ancient Egypt, curated by the director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin, Christian Greco, with the collaboration of the museum curators Paolo Marini and Cédric Gobeil, is an interesting opportunity to discover the taste of that era for jewelry. The museum space, managed by the Italian Exhibition Group (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro) together with the Municipality of Vicenza is located inside the Basilica Palladiana, in the city center, and usually houses a permanent exhibition with jewels that have made history, as well as to temporary events.

Interno del Museo del Gioiello
Visiting hours of the Jewelery Museum
from Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 18:00
Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00.
www.museodelgioiello.it

Locandina della mostra Gioielli e amuleti. La bellezza nell’Antico Egitto
L'esposizione permanente al Museo del Gioiello di Vicenza
