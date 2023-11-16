Pamela Hastry indossa la collana della collezione Florealis, in oro, diamanti, rubellite
The precious dreams of Morphée

The refined collections of Morphée Joaillerie.

Morpheus is a myth associated with sleep, peace and tranquility. But in the jewelery shop he evokes a Parisian Maison («a few steps from the famous Place Vendôme») that wants to «crystallize the dreams of mankind through the use of gold and precious stones». Morphée Joaillerie, on the other hand, arose from the dreams of Belgian designer Pamela Hastry. Her jewels are limited edition, just like the wishes that can be realized, but with the possibility of producing them to measure. Pamela learned her trade in London, refined it in Rome, and sells it in Paris. Ah, Pamela Hastry is also a gemologist. In short, a first class trip.

Earrings from the Florealis collection in gold, diamonds, pink tourmaline. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Skilled French artisans transform her ideas into collections based on cherry blossoms, butterflies, buttercups and forget-me-nots. But also Make a Wish or Millésime. If the ingredients on Morphée’s menu are not surprising (gold, precious stones), the lightness and composition of the individual pieces are completely original. A symbolic collection, in the high jewelery line, is Florealis, which uses diamonds and rubellite for jewels inspired by the delicate and complicated patterns of flowers. The Maison also recently renewed its website.
Morphée Joaillerie, band bracelet with white and yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Band bracelet with white diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring from the Florealis collection with diamonds and rubellite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace from the Florealis collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Double earrings with diamonds and pink tourmalines. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with fancy yellow diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

