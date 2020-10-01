Annamaria Cammilli presents a new Queen











A Regina (the italian word means queen) of water. The collection of the Florentine brand Annamaria Cammilli has always been inspired by the soft and changing shapes of water for the jewelry line that is part of the wider Vision project, that includes successful lines such as Musa, Sultana, Idra Velluto. All the jewels are characterized by the Maison’s special finish, which alternates shiny and satin effects, and even more by the eight colors of 18-karat gold. Colors that are often combined on the same jewel, obviously not all together.



Annamaria Cammilli’s gold colors, it is worth mentioning, are Lemon Bamboo Yellow, Sunrise Yellow, Ice White, Champagne Pink, Brown Chocolate, Lava Black, Apricot Orange, Natural Beige. Shades of gold that are also used for the new jewels of the Regina collection, with rings formed by wavy surfaces that look like waves of the sea, with an edge formed by small aligned diamonds. The gold colors for rings, earrings and pendants are used in nuances, for example in shades of beige and brown or yellow and orange.















