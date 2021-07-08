









Time passes, tastes change, the great Maisons adapt: ​​as witnessed by Boucheron, queen of Place Vendôme with an ancient tradition behind it. The high-end jewelry brand, in fact, has emerged from the magic circle made up of diamonds, gold and some precious stones, for a new high-end jewelry collection with a super modern design. The collection is called Holographic and focuses on iridescence, with strong colors, but blended in an irregular way. Not only that: the surprising idea that highlights colors is combined with often relevant volumes, as in the case of the showy Prisme necklace.



The pieces are made with thin strips of rock crystal, which reflect iridescences like those of soap bubbles, which move while wearing the jewel. Together with rock crystal on white gold and the inevitable diamonds that enrich the edges, the creative director Claire Choisne has chosen stones such as tourmalines, opal or aquamarine, which in turn are reflected through the different surfaces of the jewels. The effect is futuristic, with an innovative aesthetic that seems to be inspired by space feats or, if you prefer, by the Northern Lights. The collection includes 25 pieces divided into nine sets.













