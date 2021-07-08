









Lisa Nik, jewels, stones and a bit of Italy behind the history of the brand ♦ ︎

Lisa Nik is a New York fine jewelry brand. But it was also born thanks to a pinch of Italy. Founding the company in 2009 was Lisa Nikfarjam. Graduated in economics, Italian and French at Pepperdine University, California, she moved to New York for a master’s degree in management. But, obviously, her interest was on jewelry: after following the canonic gemology course at Gia (Gemological Institute of America), in 1998 she was cast as executive vice president of Roberto Coin. For the Italian jeweler she worked as a manager from January 1998 to February 2009, 11 years and two months. Just enough time to learn all the secrets of the craft and think it’s time to try it alone. And so it was.

The collections are made of 18 carat gold, colored stones, silver and diamonds. The Colors collection uses vibrant colored stones to create an emotional response. Rocks uses the heat of colored stones to enhance the setting of jewelery. There is no extravagance, but innovation in tradition. But it would be trivial to say that the idea is the result of its previous experience.