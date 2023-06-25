Bracciale in oro, diamanti, diamante taglio cuscino al centro, berillio
Bracciale in oro, diamanti, diamante taglio cuscino al centro, berillio

The high jewelery tweed by Chanel

Tweed is a type of sturdy woolen fabric originating in Scotland. But it’s also a fabric that Chanel has often used in the past and uses in the present. Even for fine jewelry. In 2020, the French Maison had already chosen the texture of this fabric as a source of inspiration for its top jewelry. Now he repeats, with variations, the experiment. The Tweed de Chanel collection includes 63 new pieces of fine jewelry. The jewels, even if not all, are made with the idea of replicating the interweaving of wool threads, but obviously with the use of gold and gems. The choices are those of Patrice Legéreau, creative director of the Chanel jewelry lines.

Bracciale Tweed Byzance di Chanel
Tweed Byzance bracelet by Chanel

Creating high-end jewels with complicated interweaving was not a walk in the park: gems were inserted into the weave with a refined interlocking game. But in Paris there is no shortage of skilled craftsmen, such as those who have created the collection’s bracelets and necklaces as if they were tweed, a voluminous but light fabric. The jewels are divided into five chapters, which are inspired by as many motifs of the Maison: lion (zodiac sign of the founder Coco Chanel), star, camellia (favorite flower), sun and bow. All symbols that have been transformed into jewels through a careful choice of gems: diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, but also semi-precious stones such as beryllium or lapis lazuli.

Detail of the tweed texture, Chanel high jewelry
Detail of the tweed texture, Chanel high jewelry

Among the many jewels in the collection, a prominent place is perhaps occupied by the Tweed Royal necklace, made up of pink gold, diamonds, one of which is pear-cut weighing over 10 carats in the centre, and 37 large rubies surrounded by other smaller ones. An exceptional piece: a lion’s head in the center can be worn as a brooch or used to enrich the necklace. The central diamond can be detached and worn as a ring.

Collana Tweed Royal, composta da oro rosa, diamanti, di cui uno a taglio pera da oltre 10 carati al centro, e 37 grandi rubini circondati da altri più piccoli
Tweed Royal necklace, composed of pink gold, diamonds, one of which is pear cut of over 10 carats in the center, and 37 large rubies surrounded by other smaller ones
Bracciale Tweed Etoile in oro giallo e bianco, zaffiri gialli, di cui uno di 9,16 carati e lapislazzuli
Tweed Etoile bracelet in yellow and white gold, yellow sapphires, one of which 9.16 carats and lapis lazuli
Collana Tweed Pétale in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri rosa
Tweed Pétale necklace in pink gold, diamonds, pink sapphires
Collana Tweed Poudré in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri rosa
Tweed Poudré necklace in pink gold, diamonds, pink sapphires
Spilla in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri rosa
Brooch in pink gold, diamonds, pink sapphires
L'attrice britannica Keira Knightley con gioielli della collezione durante l'evento di lancio, a Londra
British actress Keira Knightley with jewelery from the collection during the launch event, in London

Collana in argento colore oro rosa e cubic zirconia
