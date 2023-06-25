The high jewelery tweed by Chanel

Tweed is a type of sturdy woolen fabric originating in Scotland. But it’s also a fabric that Chanel has often used in the past and uses in the present. Even for fine jewelry. In 2020, the French Maison had already chosen the texture of this fabric as a source of inspiration for its top jewelry. Now he repeats, with variations, the experiment. The Tweed de Chanel collection includes 63 new pieces of fine jewelry. The jewels, even if not all, are made with the idea of replicating the interweaving of wool threads, but obviously with the use of gold and gems. The choices are those of Patrice Legéreau, creative director of the Chanel jewelry lines.

Creating high-end jewels with complicated interweaving was not a walk in the park: gems were inserted into the weave with a refined interlocking game. But in Paris there is no shortage of skilled craftsmen, such as those who have created the collection’s bracelets and necklaces as if they were tweed, a voluminous but light fabric. The jewels are divided into five chapters, which are inspired by as many motifs of the Maison: lion (zodiac sign of the founder Coco Chanel), star, camellia (favorite flower), sun and bow. All symbols that have been transformed into jewels through a careful choice of gems: diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, but also semi-precious stones such as beryllium or lapis lazuli.

Among the many jewels in the collection, a prominent place is perhaps occupied by the Tweed Royal necklace, made up of pink gold, diamonds, one of which is pear-cut weighing over 10 carats in the centre, and 37 large rubies surrounded by other smaller ones. An exceptional piece: a lion’s head in the center can be worn as a brooch or used to enrich the necklace. The central diamond can be detached and worn as a ring.