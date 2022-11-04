









The pre-Christmas auction of Faraone Casa d’Aste is back in Milan. The auction is scheduled for November 30 and includes the first two rounds dedicated to jewelery and watches, while in a third, in the afternoon, Luxury Good will be staged, such as Hermès and Chanel bags and accessories. In all, 310 lots will be beaten. In addition to the jewels in the catalog, highly respectable diamonds are also included. Among the great Maison there are Cartier, Rolex and Patek Philippe, but there are also jewels of luxury boutiques such as Sabbadini or the same Faraone, which offers a late sixties brooch in platinum with navette, baguette and brilliant-cut diamonds for 12.44 carat, complete with original case, a sapphire ring of almost 10 carats and a double strand choker of natural salt water pearls.



The top lot, however, could be made up of diamonds over 3 carats: a brilliant cut of 3.41 carats, one of 3.13 carats and two of 2.71 and 2.49 carats are proposed. Signed Sabbadini are instead a platinum ring with a cushion diamond of 8.45 carats, with two tapered diamonds (trapezoidal baguette) on the sides, a solitaire in white gold with a brilliant cut diamond of 3.12 carats and one of 3.45 carats.Among the Cartier jewels there is a rigid open bracelet in yellow gold with chimera heads finished with pavé diamonds for 19.34 carats and a rigid contrarié necklace in steel and gold with the classic panther heads at the ends. Of particular note is a series of historical jewels, such as a 1920s-1930s ribbon bracelet in platinum and diamonds and a mid-19th century riviére choker with 62 cushion-cut diamonds for a total carat weight of approximately 34.55 carats.Also up for auction is a Belle Epoque brooch in platinum with old-cut diamonds for a total weight of approximately 4.85 and an early 1930s brooch in platinum, round huit huit diamonds for a total of 12 carats, and a yellow gold bracelet, defined as “A refined example of archaeological goldsmithing from the second half of the 1800s”.For watch collectors, a new Rolex Daytona in steel Ref. 116500LN, two Patek Philippe: an Ellipse Ref. 4698 from the 1980s and a Tonneau from the years 1910/1915 stand out among the 39 on offer.