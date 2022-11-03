









All the major jewelry brands have discovered the men’s market. If, until a few years ago, men’s jewels were in most cases inspired by a military, austere style, with the use of steel and leather, today even brands like Fope have noticed a new segment of customers ready to spend for luxury jewelry. In short, no longer just the classic gold chain or a thin bracelet hidden under the cuff of the shirt, but jewels to show off, in gold and precious stones. Jewels that have a style that derives from the collections for the ladies, but in sizes suitable for the male build.



Last year Fope opened its ball in the male universe with the first jewels, which multiplied within 12 months. Today the Fope jewels dedicated to men are developed according to the five most famous collections of the brand: Vendôme and Panorama (for the flat knit version of the Novecento knit), Prima e Solo (the round version) and Eka (the first collection to launch Flex’it in 2007). The brand also offers cufflinks, Flex’it rings and 18 gold necklaces. The black diamonds that characterize the line and the high technological content (the flexible mesh system is patented) promise an appeal even for those who love highly innovative solutions.