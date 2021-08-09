









Ilgiz Fazulzyanov’s creations, more than a designer is a jewelry artist. Here are the new pieces ♦

It is the story of the boy who grew up in a remote region of the world, who over the years has become a jewelry guru: Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, or more simply Ilgiz F., as he signs himself, is hailed as one of the most virtuous (from a professional point of view ) designer of the world. His creations are small works of art, in gold, enamel (traditional material of Russian jewelry), pearls and precious stones.



The designer was born in Tatarstan, southeast of Moscow, in 1968. Apprenticeship in the distant province went so and so. Then, Ilgiz he moved to Moscow, where he began to work with makeshift equipment (using surgical instruments in the absence of another). But his goal has centered with enamel: he said his technique to be the only one who has managed to combine French and Russian enamels, and he worked at 970 celsius degrees.



The apprenticeship in the distant province went so-so. Then, Ilgiz moved to Moscow, where he began working with makeshift means (using tools for surgery, for lack of anything else). But his goal hit him with the difficult enamel technique: he says he is the only one who has managed to combine French and Russian glazes, processed at the astonishing temperature of 970 degrees. Rings that are small masterpieces, pendants with an almost Liberty style, an all-oriental richness: these are the elements that made him win the top prize at the Hong Kong International Jewelery Show for two consecutive years. Precious jewels. And expensive: they range from € 3,000 to € 400,000 for the most elaborate pieces.



