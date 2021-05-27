asta, news — May 27, 2021 at 4:42 am

When is a 15.81 carat purple-pink diamond worth, which equates to a weight of 3.16 grams? The answer is: $ 29.3 million. It is the price at which Sakura was sold, as the pink diamond put up for auction by Christie’s in Hong Kong was called. The figure is considerable, but it does not represent the maximum estimate of the gem. The diamond, in fact, was estimated in a range between 25 and 38 million. The selling price, in short, is in the middle, even if it is equivalent to about 1.9 million per carat, a figure that still represents a world record for a purple-pink diamond at auction. The name of the stone, Sakura, is the Japanese word for cherry blossom.

Il diamante viola-rosa Sakura di 15,81 carati
The second best-selling lot was another 4.19-carat heart-cut pink diamond set in a platinum ring with pear-shaped diamonds on the side: it was valued at around 6.5 million dollars. A necklace with a large 50.05-carat briolette-cut diamond was sold for 2.7 million, while a 31.17-carat square emerald-cut vivid yellow diamond ring raised 2.2 million and a diamond and emerald necklace Cartier was sold at 2.1 million.

Anello con diamante rosa a forma di cuore da 4,19 carati
Anello con diamante giallo squadrato di 31,17 carati
Collana di smeraldi e diamanti venduta per 2,1 milioni
Collana con diamante briolette di 50,05 carati
Anello con rubino di 6,04 carati circondato da diamanti a pera venduto per 1,8 milioni
