Alcozer, Florentine style bijoux











The unmistakable style of luxury bijoux signed by Alcozer, a Florentine Maison ♦ ︎

In Florence, brass is like gold: it becomes a luxury material thanks to the precise and craftsmanship, as well as unlimited use of imagination. But to be successful you must also have a style. This is what Alcozer & J, an artisan company, has been able to do, specializing in the creation and production of luxury jewelery. Its jewels, in fact, can start from just over 100 euros to get to almost 1000 of the semi-rigid necklace Edera, in gilded brass with branch and leaves of ivy in emerald, embellished with garnet berries, pearls and Swarovski crystals. Brass is gold or rose gold or silver with a galvanic process.



Engine of this machine is the founder and designer Giampiero Alcozer. that since 1994 loves to create jewels as if they were for artists acting on a stage. They are generally large jewels, with a consistent volume, elaborate forms, allusions to fables and myths, between dark and surrealist style. Most of the jewels in the catalog are made to order, within a few days, while if you buy online it takes 15 days for shipping. Margherita Donato















