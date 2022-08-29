Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Marco Bicego climbs with Alta

Last spring Marco Bicego launched his first high jewelery collection.The collection is simply called Alta and includes a series of pieces made with precious stones, such as diamonds and sapphires, but without deviating from the stylistic path taken by the Maison for over 20 years. does. Indeed, more: the Alta collection incorporates some of Marco Bicego’s greatest successes, but reinterpreted, if we can say so, in a premium version. A way to please the fans of the Maison who are fond of the typical hand-scratched metal processing and, at the same time, expand production towards the very top of the range.

The proof of the strategy of the Venetian brand is photographed by new jewels, such as those of the Lunaria collection, in the Alta version, for example, with a greater use of diamonds. Or with the addition of new pieces, such as the ring and earrings in 18-karat gold with a dense pavé of blue sapphires. Jewels that are added to those inspired by the Jaipur collection, with many semi-precious cabochon-cut stones that form necklaces, earrings and rings.

Orecchini Alta Lunaria in oro e zaffiri
Collana della linea Alta Lunaria in oro e diamanti
Anelli della linea Alta Lunaria in oro e diamanti

Collana e orecchini della collezione Alta






