Audrius Kruliš, alien-jewels











From Lithuania to New York: the irresistible rise of Audrius Kruliš, among opals and tourmalines ♦

Down the fences, barriers, borders, at least to design jewelry, the world does not tend to shrink. Indeed, it widens to new players, who may have been born in surprising places. This is the case of Audrius Kruliš, born in Lithuania and graduated at the Vilnius Fine Arts Academy in 1963. To put him out a bit and had to move to New York.



He worked as a foreman for 20 years, before creating their own jewelery brand. But in the end (it’s the American dream) was able to emerge and at Jck Las Vegas has been noted as one of the most innovative. It must be said that her jewelry is right outside of the classic tracks. Some seem alien forms landed secretly on Earth and made into rings, earrings and necklaces. It’s nothing to disturbing, mind you: just that the perimeter of the jewelry does not have that geometric regularity that characterizes the classic jewelery. Alternatively, some pieces resemble microcellular beings which instead of tentacles have protuberances with diamonds and rubies, also around a large opal. But you must not be of biological scientist to appreciate it. Rudy Serra













