Audrius Kruliš, alien-jewels




From Lithuania to New York: the irresistible rise of Audrius Kruliš, among opals and tourmalines ♦

Down the fences, barriers, borders, at least to design jewelry, the world does not tend to shrink. Indeed, it widens to new players, who may have been born in surprising places. This is the case of Audrius Kruliš, born in Lithuania and graduated at the Vilnius Fine Arts Academy in 1963. To put him out a bit and had to move to New York.

Orecchino in oro e zaffiri
Orecchino in oro e zaffiri

He worked as a foreman for 20 years, before creating their own jewelery brand. But in the end (it’s the American dream) was able to emerge and at Jck Las Vegas has been noted as one of the most innovative. It must be said that her jewelry is right outside of the classic tracks. Some seem alien forms landed secretly on Earth and made into rings, earrings and necklaces. It’s nothing to disturbing, mind you: just that the perimeter of the jewelry does not have that geometric regularity that characterizes the classic jewelery. Alternatively, some pieces resemble microcellular beings which instead of tentacles have protuberances with diamonds and rubies, also around a large opal. But you must not be of biological scientist to appreciate it. Rudy Serra

Anello in oro con acquamarina
Anello in oro con acquamarina
Anello in oro rosa con opale
Anello in oro rosa con opale e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa con opale nero e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa con opale nero e diamanti
Collana di Audrius Krulis
Collana di Audrius Krulis
Orecchini in oro con diamanti
Orecchini in oro con diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco con ametiste e zaffiri rosa
Orecchini in oro bianco con ametiste e zaffiri rosa







