Traveling with jewelry, here are the biggest dangers











Traveling with jewelry. Do you dream of beaches, mountains, cities of art? Warning: before leaving for the holidays or for a simple weekend it is good to know the dangers lurking for your beloved jewels. If you want to know what are the right moves to protect your jewelry during a trip, read this article.



Here, instead, we talk about which are thefor those who walk around rings, necklaces and earrings. Warning: this does not mean that you have to resign yourself to walking around without an ornament around your neck or on your hand. You simply need to pay more attention to what appear to be traps for less careful travelers.A sort of ranking of situations in which it is easier to lose sight of one’s jewelry was identified by a recent survey conducted by Jewelers Mutual, a company specializing in jewelry insurance. Who better than an insurer knows what their customers are facing? In fact, 20% of those who turned to Jewelers Mutual said they had lost jewelry during a trip or were the victim of a theft while on vacation. Here, then, are the 6 situations of greatest danger for those traveling with jewels.Sand is the number one enemy of jewels. Not only does it ruin them when it comes into contact with metal and stones, but it often hides them beyond repair. Earrings and rings are the most endangered jewelry on the beach. Better to leave them at home or be very careful if you are walking or, worse, having fun with some games or sports.Water is also a danger to jewels. And not only that of the sea. Even swimming pools, rivers and lakes can easily swallow your jewelry. The circumference of the fingers, for example, shrinks in contact with water below 37 degrees (about body temperature) and this can easily make you lose a ring. Swimming is also one of the most frequent causes of earring loss.Do not leave jewelry on the bedside table next to the bed, on the hotel room table or in your suitcase. There are thieves who specialize in this type of theft as well as tempt the cleaning staff. If it is not in your room, every hotel has a central safe to store valuables: use it.Unfortunately, the loss of a suitcase or trolley while traveling from one airport to another is not uncommon. Avoid storing valuables in your luggage.Hand washing is necessary, even more so for sanitation reasons. But sinks are a trap for rings, which can fall into the drain hole. Even more frequently, however, the jewels are forgotten on the ceramic edge of the sink.If you are traveling by car you will be tempted to hide the jewelry under the seat, in a secret compartment (for you, but not for thieves), or in the trunk. A real godsend for thieves, who can perform a perfect search of your vehicle in just a few minutes. Do not leave jewelry unattended in the car.