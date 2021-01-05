A super diamond for Tiffany











A great diamond for a great jewel. Who knows if the 80-carat super diamond purchased by Tiffany is the echo of a grandeur with a French flavor, given that the announcement follows the conclusion of the operation that brought the American Maison into LVMH‘s orbit within hours ago? But this would be a mischievous deduction.

In any case, Tiffany & Co has announced the re-edition of a historic high jewelery necklace made in 1939. The original jewel, however, mounts an aquamarine, while the new necklace will be enriched with an oval diamond of over 80 carats, the largest diamond ever proposed by Tiffany, surpassed only by the Tiffany Diamond (which is not for sale).



The diamond necklace will be unveiled in 2022, to celebrate the reopening of the refurbished Tiffany Fifth Avenue flagship store, and will go down in history just like the original necklace, which was unveiled at the Universal Exposition in Queens, New York.

What better way to celebrate the reopening of the Tiffany flagship store in 2022 than to reinterpret this incredible necklace from the 1939 Universal Exposition, one of our most famous jewels that dates back to when we first opened our doors between 57th and Fifth streets Avenue. The new necklace perfectly reflects our tradition as a New York luxury jeweler whose founder was known as the King of Diamonds.

Victoria Reynolds, Chief Gemologist of Tiffany & Co



The oval diamond of over 80 carats has a degree of purity IF, color D. It is a very rare quality but, underlines Tiffany, it is also the symbol of the approach adopted for the traceability of diamonds: the Maison is the first company in the sector to adopt this policy. The diamond is sourced from Botswana, Africa, from a responsible supply chain, and will be mounted by Tiffany artisans in New York.

The original necklace, called Dawn of a New Day, was shown at the 1939 Universal Exposition and also served to set the stage for the opening of the iconic flagship store between 57th Street and Fifth Avenue the following year, the 1940.















