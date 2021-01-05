ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 5, 2021 at 4:21 am

Roxanne’s no-limits freedom




Can Australia inspire a jewelry designer? This is what happened to Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden, who moved from London to Melbourne with her husband. The cases of life. In Australia, she says, she has found an ideal feeling for independent brands, both for clothing and for jewelry. Roxanne was therefore able to put to good use her studies at London College of Fashion, at the Rough Diamond course at De Beers, and the Diamond Grading at the GIA. Her jewelry brand, on the other hand, launched it in 2013. Until she discovered the freedom to be free in the great country of the southern hemisphere.

Anello gambero in oro 9 carati
Anello gambero in oro 9 carati

Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden, more, is one of those women who have jewelry in their blood, with a passion that has followed them since childhood. Furthermore, her grandfather was a goldsmith in Guyana. But creative freedom comes with rigorous standards, such as using fair trade gold and ethically sourced gems. Her jewels are noticeable, both those made only in gold, perhaps in the shape of a shrimp or a crab, and whether she chooses precious stones. In addition, the designer praises the principle of comfort: jewelry must be able to be worn all day.
Anello granchio in oro 9 carati
Anello granchio in oro 9 carati

Anello Milestone in oro 18 carati e diamante
Anello Milestone in oro 18 carati e diamante
Orecchini Milestone in oro 18 carati
Orecchini Milestone in oro 18 carati
Orecchini a forma di vongola in oro 9 carati
Orecchini a forma di vongola in oro 9 carati
Pendente a forma di granchio in oro 9 carati
Pendente a forma di granchio in oro 9 carati

Orecchini Spaghetti con olio di oliva in oro 9 carati
Orecchini Spaghetti con olio di oliva in oro 9 carati







