Roxanne’s no-limits freedom











Can Australia inspire a jewelry designer? This is what happened to Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden, who moved from London to Melbourne with her husband. The cases of life. In Australia, she says, she has found an ideal feeling for independent brands, both for clothing and for jewelry. Roxanne was therefore able to put to good use her studies at London College of Fashion, at the Rough Diamond course at De Beers, and the Diamond Grading at the GIA. Her jewelry brand, on the other hand, launched it in 2013. Until she discovered the freedom to be free in the great country of the southern hemisphere.



Roxanne Rajcoomar-Hadden, more, is one of those women who have jewelry in their blood, with a passion that has followed them since childhood. Furthermore, her grandfather was a goldsmith in Guyana. But creative freedom comes with rigorous standards, such as using fair trade gold and ethically sourced gems. Her jewels are noticeable, both those made only in gold, perhaps in the shape of a shrimp or a crab, and whether she chooses precious stones. In addition, the designer praises the principle of comfort: jewelry must be able to be worn all day.

















