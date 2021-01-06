America in Bangkok with MCL Design











Bangkok and not Paris, London or New York is the real capital of jewelry. In fact, a lot of the jewelry are produced in the capital of Thailand and then are then resold in the rest of the world. In addition to manufacturers on behalf of third parties, however, the Thai people also count on brands that offer exclusive collections. As in the case of MCL Design, which has been producing jewelry for almost a quarter of a century. However, it was not a Thai who founded the company, but an American, Matthew Campbell Laurenza.



In addition to producing elaborate jewels for other Maison, MCL Design has gained fame thanks to the precision in creating pavé with precious and semiprecious stones set by hand. The jewels signed by the Bangkok-based company use colored gems, but also enamels. The style is eclectic and is inspired by Aztec ruins, sculptures from ancient Egypt, Art Nouveau, the inevitable Art Deco and, more generally, any style that can inspire the designers of MCL Design. Jewelry, especially those that sport bright colors, has been sold by luxury stores such as Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. One of the keys to success is also the ability to offer quality jewelry at a cheaper price than other Maison. And compared to other companies in the Asian country, it can emphasize fair treatment for employees. It’s always nice to know.

















