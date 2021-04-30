A solitaire Tiffany. For him











A solitaire. But for men. Times change and Tiffany adapts. The great American Maison pushes on the accelerator of the jewelry dedicated to him, with a look at Ltgb weddings. The ring for men also has a name: The Charles Tiffany Setting and is, explains Tiffany, the first men’s engagement ring with an important solitaire diamond. The ring takes its name from the founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, who in 1886 introduced the Tiffany Setting, that is the solitaire with the stone stopped by six (thinner) prongs instead of four. At that time, however, the solitaire was reserved only for young brides.



The Charles Tiffany Setting pays homage to this romantic Tiffany & Co. legacy of love and inclusion. These, however, are engagement rings that deviate from the usual wedding band. The rings are in platinum and titanium, with a shape reminiscent of the chevalier model worn on the little finger. The first edition of the Charles Tiffany Setting will be available with brilliant-cut and emerald-cut diamonds up to 5 carats. The models with brilliant-cut diamonds are characterized by a tapered and thin band, inspired by that of the iconic Tiffany Setting, while in the emerald-cut diamond rings the edges are solid, rounded, architectural.Also in this case, the New York brand underlines, the stones used are subject to traceability for the entire processing path: region or countries of origin of the diamond and in which it was cut and polished, classified and subjected to quality control. , as well as mounted on the jewel, can be requested from any sales person and will also be printed on the Tiffany Diamond Certificate.