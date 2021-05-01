Sicily by Giovanni Raspini











Tuscan silver goes to Sicily. It is the silver of Giovanni Raspini, who chooses the Italian island as the source of inspiration for his new collection: Sicily. With a novelty by the standards of the Florentine brand: burnished silver and worked as always with a sculptural style, in the Sicily collection is also accompanied by small freshwater pearls. Pearls and silver alternate on bracelets and necklaces for a contrast that enriches the jewels and adds a baroque tone. It is no coincidence that Sicily boasts a rich heritage of architecture and art from this artistic style.



Not only that: in homage to the Mediterranean Sea, which surrounds the coasts of the island, alongside the pearls there are also silver castings in the shape of shells, sea urchins, starfish and small luminous spheres. A style that, in addition to paying homage to Sicily, recalls the upcoming summer atmospheres. Giovanni Raspini’s Sicily collection offers two necklaces, three bracelets and four earrings.