Sicily by Giovanni Raspini




Tuscan silver goes to Sicily. It is the silver of Giovanni Raspini, who chooses the Italian island as the source of inspiration for his new collection: Sicily. With a novelty by the standards of the Florentine brand: burnished silver and worked as always with a sculptural style, in the Sicily collection is also accompanied by small freshwater pearls. Pearls and silver alternate on bracelets and necklaces for a contrast that enriches the jewels and adds a baroque tone. It is no coincidence that Sicily boasts a rich heritage of architecture and art from this artistic style.

Bracciale della collezione Sicily
Bracciale della collezione Sicily

Not only that: in homage to the Mediterranean Sea, which surrounds the coasts of the island, alongside the pearls there are also silver castings in the shape of shells, sea urchins, starfish and small luminous spheres. A style that, in addition to paying homage to Sicily, recalls the upcoming summer atmospheres. Giovanni Raspini’s Sicily collection offers two necklaces, three bracelets and four earrings.
Orecchini riccio di mare con perle
Orecchini riccio di mare con perle

Orecchini riccio di mare
Orecchini riccio di mare
Orecchini conchiglia
Orecchini conchiglia
Orecchini a cascata
Orecchini a cascata
Bracciale in argento e perle della collezione Sicily
Bracciale in argento e perle della collezione Sicily

Bracciale in argento e perle
Bracciale in argento e perle







