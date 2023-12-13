Cowgirl Luv Collection
Cowgirl Luv Collection

The elegance of the cowgirl Karina Brez

The charm of the Wild West, with the herds, the horses and, of course, the cowboys. And, for women, cowgirls. The contrast between beauty and the natural environment also made Karina Brez, a first generation Ukrainian-American, fall in love with her and who, in turn, made those who admired her as the winner of the Miss Florida title fall in love with her. Now, however, she creates jewelry. Her latest creation is called the Cowgirl Luv Collection, which pays homage to iconic mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada, Denali and Mount Whitney. Each ring in the collection symbolizes a mountain range, presenting a unique blend of sophistication and the wild, free spirit of a cowgirl.

Orecchino in oro, diamanti e turchesi indossato
Earring in gold, diamonds and turquoises

The hoop earrings are inspired by Montana, Aspen, Dakota, Sedona and Dallas. They are made of gold in the three classic colors yellow, white or pink, with the addition of a combination of turquoise, pink sapphires and diamonds. Jewelry worn and photographed through the lens of Dre Joseph. Karina Brez is passionate about horses and gemstones: she completed GIA’s Graduate Gemologist program, she is a graduate and supports non-profit organizations that introduce children to the healing power of horses.

Anelli e collane della Cowgirl Luv Collection
Rings and necklaces from the Cowgirl Luv Collection
Bracciali e anelli della Cowgirl Luv Collection
Bracelets and rings from the Cowgirl Luv Collection
Bracciali della Cowgirl Luv Collection
Bracelets from the Cowgirl Luv Collection
Collana con pendente e anelli in oro, turchesi, diamanti
Necklace with pendant and rings in gold, turquoise, diamonds
Karina Brez
Karina Brez

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Visitatori a Vicenzaoro
Previous Story

Vicenzaoro with an exhibition on its 70th anniversary

Latest from Showroom