The charm of the Wild West, with the herds, the horses and, of course, the cowboys. And, for women, cowgirls. The contrast between beauty and the natural environment also made Karina Brez, a first generation Ukrainian-American, fall in love with her and who, in turn, made those who admired her as the winner of the Miss Florida title fall in love with her. Now, however, she creates jewelry. Her latest creation is called the Cowgirl Luv Collection, which pays homage to iconic mountain ranges such as the Sierra Nevada, Denali and Mount Whitney. Each ring in the collection symbolizes a mountain range, presenting a unique blend of sophistication and the wild, free spirit of a cowgirl.



The hoop earrings are inspired by Montana, Aspen, Dakota, Sedona and Dallas. They are made of gold in the three classic colors yellow, white or pink, with the addition of a combination of turquoise, pink sapphires and diamonds. Jewelry worn and photographed through the lens of Dre Joseph. Karina Brez is passionate about horses and gemstones: she completed GIA’s Graduate Gemologist program, she is a graduate and supports non-profit organizations that introduce children to the healing power of horses.