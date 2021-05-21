ANELLI, vetrina — May 21, 2021 at 4:30 am

Bonbons from Falcinelli




If you are in France, you can choose bonbons with a fruit center and nougat, dragee or caramel in the center. More generally, bonbons are small candies, but they can vary according to different countries in flavor and shape. In Tuscany, for example, bonbons are not eaten, but worn. At least that’s what Falcinelli thought with his Les Bonbons collection. It is a series of cocktail-like rings, colorful, cheerful and that do not go unnoticed. They are made with a mix of gold, diamonds and hydrothermal stones, i.e. created in the laboratory. Lively, but don’t try to taste them, though.

Anello in oro rosa e bianco 18 carati, quarzo rosa con cristallo di rocca nella parte centrale
The Falcinelli jewelery house was founded in 1968 in Arezzo, Tuscany, by Fabrizio Falcinelli, son of the founders of the established goldsmith company. Fascinated by design from a very young age, Falcinelli has also conquered a space in fine jewelry, with collections that are always very original and also appreciated abroad, on which a large part of the production converges. The idea is to carry the charm of Tuscan history into the world of jewelry, with a bridge towards modern taste. A sweet prospect like bonbons.
Anello in oro rosa e bianco 18 carati, topazio azzurro e peridoto, quarzo verde, tormalina paraiba
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, ametista idro e quarzo verde, con pavé di topazi rosa
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati, con citrino, base in quarzo fumé
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati con cristallo di rocca e ametista idro per la base
Anello in oro bianco e rosa 18 carati, con-quarzo azzurro e cristallo di rocca al centro, tormalina paraiba
