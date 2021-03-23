A pink diamond for Sotheby’s



The great auctions of great jewels for great bank accounts are back. On April 20, Sotheby’s Hong Kong presents its Magnificent Jewels which includes brightly colored diamonds and precious stones. The highest-valued piece is a 7-carat deep purplish pink fancy diamond ring, estimated at $ 5.8 to $ 7.1 million. But a bracelet with 63.66-carat diamonds and rock crystal by Cartier will certainly attract attention. It is in Art Deco style and is part of the L’Odyssée de Cartier – Parcours d’un Style collection: the estimate is between 5.1 million and 8.4 million dollars. The Parisian Maison also presents an exclusive 23.48 carat dark pinkish orange fancy diamond ring. Or a jewelery set with white diamonds and Colombian emeralds.



As always at auctions in Hong Kong, jadeite jewelry, a highly sought-after stone in Asia, will be offered for sale. Among these, a perfectly circular bracelet stands out, a unique piece of fine jade. The auction also includes jewelry from Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Chopard, Graff, Harry Winston, Hermes and Van Cleef & Arpels.

















