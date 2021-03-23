asta, news — March 23, 2021 at 4:30 am

A pink diamond for Sotheby’s


The great auctions of great jewels for great bank accounts are back. On April 20, Sotheby’s Hong Kong presents its Magnificent Jewels which includes brightly colored diamonds and precious stones. The highest-valued piece is a 7-carat deep purplish pink fancy diamond ring, estimated at $ 5.8 to $ 7.1 million. But a bracelet with 63.66-carat diamonds and rock crystal by Cartier will certainly attract attention. It is in Art Deco style and is part of the L’Odyssée de Cartier – Parcours d’un Style collection: the estimate is between 5.1 million and 8.4 million dollars. The Parisian Maison also presents an exclusive 23.48 carat dark pinkish orange fancy diamond ring. Or a jewelery set with white diamonds and Colombian emeralds.

Anello con diamante fancy rosa violaceo intenso da 7 carati
Anello con diamante fancy rosa violaceo intenso da 7 carati

As always at auctions in Hong Kong, jadeite jewelry, a highly sought-after stone in Asia, will be offered for sale. Among these, a perfectly circular bracelet stands out, a unique piece of fine jade. The auction also includes jewelry from Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel, Chopard, Graff, Harry Winston, Hermes and Van Cleef & Arpels.
Anello di Cartier con due zaffiri del Kashmir e diamanti
Anello di Cartier con due zaffiri del Kashmir e diamanti

Bracciale di Cartier con diamante taglio pera di 63,66 carati e cristallo di rocca
Bracciale di Cartier con diamante taglio pera di 63,66 carati e cristallo di rocca
Bracciale di giadeite
Bracciale di giadeite

Parure di diamanti e smeraldi colombiani
Parure di diamanti e smeraldi colombiani







