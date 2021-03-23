Dubai capital of jewels in February 2022



2020 was a disastrous year for jewelery fairs too, but 2021 should allow for a partial resumption of events in attendance. 2022, however, should be the year of full recovery and the organizers are already at work. And Dubai promises to be one of the main stops for jewelery manufacturers and distributors. From 22 to 24 February 2022, the first edition of the Jewelery, Gem & Technology Dubai will be held in the Dubai World Trade Center. The JGT Dubai, in the intentions of the organizers, will be one of the major event in the world dedicated to jewelry.



The Emirati fair is the result of a joint venture between two of the main players in the events sector: Informa Markets Jewelery, organizer of Jewelery & Gem World Hong Kong and Italian Exhibition Group, organizer of Vicenzaoro. The combination of resources, experience, international presence and market knowledge of the two partners will also be strengthened by the support and skills of Dubai Multi Commodities Center, official partner of JGT Dubai, and of Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group as industry partner. The event is aimed in particular at wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers from the Middle East, India, Russia, Southern Europe and North Africa.



As a leading organizer of trade fairs in the jewelery sector, Informa Markets Jewelery responds to the needs of the sector by assuming the role of strategic partner. Our industry is undergoing a significant transformation and it is our job to create and seize new opportunities that will mark the direction of a long-term path.

David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia

Born as a global hub dedicated to creativity and innovation, JGT Dubai leverages the resources of Informa Markets Jewelery, such as a unique global portfolio of trade shows and events, a large digital platform, JeweleryNet, a dedicated Jewelery Media team with a leading publication , JNA, and one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, the Jewelery World Awards.

Our sourcing events dedicated to jewelery in major markets around the world, Europe, North America and the Middle East, testify to the extent of our role as an industrial partner. In February 2022, we will capitalize on Ieg’s global experience and local expertise in one of the industry’s leading events.

