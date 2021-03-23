Good luck with Rubeus



The French designer Frédéric Mané is lucky. Not only because he was born with a superhuman ability to conceive exceptional jewels, often in a short time, but also because now he has been luck by designing the new collection of Rubeus, a Milanese brand founded by Nataliya Bondarenko. The new collection of the Maison, in fact, is called Fortuna (luck). Mané’s skill, applied to the Fortuna collection, also translates into the ability to imagine luxurious jewels that are completely different from those very common on the theme of the evil eye amulet.



Although the collection does not lack traditional symbols, such as the eye that drives away negative spirits or the divine one that protects, the designer has been able to reinvent form in an original way. The style, which has become that of the Milanese Maison, is in fact linked to that of the other collections also designed by Mané.



The choice of the elements that make up the jewels (rings, bracelets, earrings, sautoir necklaces) was not accidental: the collection has three color codes, six combinations of materials and architectural volumes. White, yellow and pink gold were used combined with diamonds, colored gems such as blue and pink sapphires and semi-precious stones, such as topaz, tsavorite and lapis lazuli.

















