Collanine Colorate is an Italian artisan brand created by Lorenzo Franchini and Giacomo Giovagnoli in the summer of 2020. It specializes in the creation of chokers created with natural materials such as semiprecious stones, natural pearls and glass beads. Each necklace is handmade, with the aim of creating simple and captivating pieces, to be worn at any time. Now Collanine Colorate has decided to entrust Francis Today, the name of a Milanese social cooperative active for over 40 years, with almost all of the creation of its necklaces and accessories, remaining faithful to the desire to maintain entirely local and artisanal production.



Until a few months ago, the creation of the products was directly in the hands of the internal Collanine Colorate team, but with the increase in sales volumes and requests, the need to find an external partner to whom to entrust the production, always remaining local and sustainable, was increasingly imminent. This is where the meeting and partnership with the non-profit organization Francis Today (the name is inspired by Saint Francis’s attention to the poor) was born, founded in Milan in 1985 by Anastasia Massari with the aim of offering employment to disadvantaged and vulnerable people, promoting their social inclusion, and extending the same opportunity to retired people or volunteers who want to fill their time with manual activities.

