The couple made up of jewelry and food is back. The Museo del Bijou in Casalmaggiore (Cremona) is re-proposing it in a new edition of Gioielli di Gusto, an exhibition organized at Palazzo Morando. The exhibition is a meeting point between the worlds of bijou and food, in a truly original combination. The exhibition includes a selection of designer pieces on the theme of the relationship between jewelry and food. The event is promoted by the Municipality of Casalmaggiore and the Museo del Bijou, thanks to the contribution of Alimentis, a company specialized in supplies for high-end restaurants. In fact, sometimes some dishes present the food arranged as if it were a jewel.



The food-jewelry concept of the exhibition, which debuted in 2015, was conceived by Mara Cappelletti, a jewelry historian, with the contribution of curators Maria Canella (Fashion section), Mariateresa Chirico and Anty Pansera (Contemporary section) and with the installations of Alejandro Ruiz, a designer who was able to create a poetic and delicate scenario, composed of origami. Ten years after its first edition, Gioielli di Gusto now presents itself at the Museo del Bijou in Casalmaggiore with a new vision.

The food theme is proposed recurrently in the ornaments. Both the most precious pieces, but also the vintage, contemporary and fashion designer jewelry, have interpreted the world of the table throughout history and in different ways. With this exhibition we wanted to explore and represent all these areas. Thanks to the passionate research work carried out, those who visit the exhibition at the Museo del Bijou will immerse themselves in a series of fantastic stories, which combine aesthetic pleasure with that of taste.

Mara Cappelletti, creator and curator of the exhibition



The exhibition unfolds in a journey through three distinct areas.

The taste of fashion. Food such as fruit, ice cream, sweets, berries, pasta and even eggs to give shape to the most fun bijoux and accessories of fashion jewelry with brands such as Moschino, Ferrè, Valentino, Missoni.

The contemporary taste. It presents a collection of unique pieces or pieces made in very small series, related to the theme, among the most interesting in the Italian and international panorama, the result of careful research on shapes and materials. These include the jewels of Lucilla Giovanninetti, Angela Simone, Barbara Uderzo and Eleonora Ghilardi.

The vintage taste. The section hosts a series of bijoux belonging to the period from the second half of the nineteenth century to the nineties of the twentieth century, with pieces by great international costume jewelers such as Trifari and Italian ones such as Ornella Bijoux and Sharra Pagano, including the delicious bijoux that belong to the Museum’s collection.

The Museo del Bijou, the only museum focused on this theme in Italy, was founded in 1986 in Casalmaggiore, a historic costume jewelry district since the 19th century. The Museum’s collection houses over 20 thousand pieces including non-precious jewelry and ornaments, but also machinery and archive photos, which bear witness to the history of fashion and technology from the end of the 19th century to the threshold of the new Millennium.



JEWELS OF TASTE

Fantastic stories among delicious ornaments

from April 12 to September 28, 2025

Museo del Bijou

Via Porzio 9, 26041 Casalmaggiore (Cremona)

From Tuesday to Saturday 10-12 and 15-18

Sunday and holidays 15-19

