In addition to exporting jewellery, Italy is now also exporting forecasts. The jewellery sector is the subject of Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent observatory that is presented during the editions of Vicenzaoro and now Ieg (the company that organises the jewellery fair in Vicenza) has decided to present around the world. Trendvision, which monitors global trends in the jewellery and watch sector, will be the subject of a roadshow in the main international fairs of the world gold calendar and in the most important high-end events.



The idea is to propose a format that at each stage delves into the taste and socio-cultural and economic context of the reference market, the most significant themes of The Jewellery Trendbook, the publication that for over 20 years has included the style forecasts for the following 18 months, dedicated to professionals in the jewellery industry to develop content and strategies for the coming seasons.

I am honoured to bring The Jewellery Trendbook to the most important international markets for jewellery. The annual report is the result of research by the Independent Observatory that constantly studies and monitors consumers, emerging phenomena and sub-cultures, with a specific focus on the jewellery and luxury sector. A project, sponsored by IEG, that for over 20 years has supported the strategic choices of companies and operators around the world and represents the flagship of the sector.

Paola De Luca, creative director of Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting



The roadshow has five scheduled stops: from Vicenzaoro, the international jewellery and watchmaking show organised by Italian Exhibition Group to Vicenza, where the new The Jewellery Trendbook is launched every September, the Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting events will touch the world’s jewellery capitals: Dubai (JGTD, 12-14 November 2024), Vicenza (VOJ, 17-21 January 2025), Paris (Precious Room by Mp, 28-29 January 2025), Hong Kong (HKTDC International Jewellery Show, 4-8 March 2025), Singapore (SIJE, 10-13 July 2025).

The launch of the first Trendvision Roadshow responds to one of Ieg’s priorities: providing operators with advanced insights and strategic tools to tackle an increasingly global and competitive market. Our commitment is to constantly develop innovative solutions to support the international gold industry and the combination with a project of excellence such as Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting finds a natural outlet in this international and itinerant dimension that sees us increasingly closer to the needs of the sector. Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion of IEG

Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion bei IEG