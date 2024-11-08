Francesca Hayward con orecchini PdPaola
Francesca Hayward con orecchini di PdPaola

Twist by PdPaola on tiptoe

Francesca Hayward is a British dancer and actress of Kenyan origin, star of the Royal Ballet at Covent Garden in London. Now she is also the face of the Twist collection by PdPaola. The artist collaborated with the Spanish brand for the communication campaign that alludes to the lightness of classical ballet and the jewelry of the collection (the earrings are also photographed together with the pink ballet shoes). The jewelry is made of 18-karat gold-plated silver and hand-set pavé. The Pavé Twist hoop earrings feature 704 hand-set cubic zirconia crystals, positioned with precision to ensure quality and brilliance.

Scarpetta da ballo con orecchini
Ballet Slipper with Earrings

Alongside the cubic zirconia crystals, the Spanish brand also presents a ring, earrings and pendant necklace that feature sodalite drops, a dark blue semi-precious stone with small white veins. Another version of the jewelry from the Twist collection, however, is made exclusively in gold-plated silver.
Orecchino Twist indossato
Twist Earring Worn

Orecchini in argento placcato oro
Gold Plated Silver Earrings
Anello con sfera di sodalite
Sodalite Ball Ring
Orecchino Twist in argento placcato e cubic zirconia
Twist Earring in Silver Plated and Cubic Zirconia

Chanel. Place Vendôme. Copyright: gioiellis.com
