A natural woman for Boucheron




A natural woman is not only impervious to prejudices and prepackaged roles, but also sensitive to the elements of nature. The basic ones: wood, sand, wind. Starting from here Boucheron, through the hand of the creative director Claire Choisne, presented the new high jewelery collection called Ailleurs, that is places that are not Paris. Deserts, mountains, oceans, other worlds to be explored through combinations of new materials. For example, rattan combined with white gold and diamonds. But, beware: it is not a simple revival of traditional jewels made with a new material.

Bracciale Feuillage in alluminio, diamanti, tormalina verde da 37,97 carati
The large necklace used for the Femme Sable (Sand Woman) line refers to the desert, to the large spaces represented by the soft curves of wicker. Wood, on the other hand, serves as a starting point for a brooch. It was called Bois Diamant (diamond wood): the rosewood and diamond flower petals were scanned from authentic petals, so that every detail could then be rendered in rosewood. Not only that: some parts of the perforated gold brooch, surmounted by pistils embellished with diamonds made of titanium are en tremblant, they move like in a real flower.
Anello Eléphant in oro bianco, con diamanti per 9,76 carati e onice
Animals are also part of nature, which in the collection become rings or bracelets with surprising combinations of materials. As in the case of the titanium snake bracelet with lacquer, tsavorite and onyx. Or the Magpie ring in white gold, studded with diamonds and rock crystal. Or, again, the Feuillage bracelet in aluminum that looks like woven wood, with a 37.97-carat green tourmaline and diamonds.

Anello con ciottoli naturali, oro bianco, diamanti taglio pera
Anello Magpie in oro bianco, cristallo di rocca, diamanti
Bracciale Serpente in titanio, tsavorite, onice, lacca
Spilla Bois Diamant in palissandro e diamanti
Spilla Rotin in oro bianco e rosa, tempestata di diamanti per un totale di 17,14 carati
Bracciale Tucano in titanio, citrini, rubellite, diamanti, spinelli
