









The French group Kering, which controls brands such as Gucci, Boucheron, Qeelin, Pomellato, Dodo and Girard-Perregaux (as well as those in the fashion sector) focuses on sustainability, a value increasingly appreciated by those who buy jewelry and watches. Together with Cartier, which is part of the Swiss Richemont group, the company has created the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030, an initiative that aims to promote the sustainability of watches and jewelry. And now he has called the former executive director of the Responsible Jewelery Council, Iris Van der Veken, to the top.



The manager will serve as executive director and general secretary of the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030. Iris Van der Veken’s involvement was foreshadowed, but has only now become operational. The manager has more than 20 years of global experience across the world of industry, jewelry and fashion and is also a member of the board of Iseal and Diamonds Do Good. Watch & Jewelery Initiative involved brands such as Chanel Horlogerie Joaillerie, Montblanc, Pandora, Rosy Blue and Swarovski.