









Jan Leslie is not the only woman who at some point in her life left the arid world of corporate balance sheets to dive into jewelry. She is, however, certainly one of those who have succeeded most successfully, given that the company that bears her name was opened in 1990, over 30 years ago. She and she is still appreciated. The designer, after attending the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, she has (perhaps resigned) to deal with management consulting at one of the major accounting firms. But she, in addition to a degree in Accounting and Business Management, she followed a program dedicated to jewelry in the Department of Metals at the Parsons School of Design in New York.



In the extensive catalog of the American Maison there is everything, jewelry for men, starting from a wide assortment of cufflinks, to those dedicated to women, which include earrings in silver or gold, with precious or semi-precious stones. It is a brand that seeks to capture the attention of a large audience, perhaps a reminder of the managerial experience. Jan Leslie therefore proposes silver necklaces with mother of pearl that do not reach 300 dollars, alongside earrings with emeralds and green stalactite stones that reach 7,000 dollars.