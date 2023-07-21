Collana in oro con rubellite di 38,26 carati dal taglio a goccia
Collana in oro con rubellite di 38,26 carati dal taglio a goccia

A maxi rubellite for Marco Bicego

The Alta collection by Marco Bicego, which is the high jewelery line of the Venetian Maison, draws from the company’s repertoire to offer pieces in a high-end version. Two new images are now added to the creations presented last year and on the occasion of Haute Jewels Geneva in spring. It is a pendant necklace with a 38.26-carat pear-shaped rubellite and finely set in an 18-karat yellow gold frame, further enriched by an elegant pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds, for a total carat weight of 1.47 carats.

Anello in oro, diamanti, rubellite
Ring in gold, diamonds, rubellite

In keeping with this jewel is the multi-strand ring in 18-karat gold, with flat spiral strands that intertwine with two elegant bands enriched with 26 brilliant-cut diamonds for a total carat weight of 0.78 carats. The ring is further enhanced by a 2.29-carat cushion-cut pink tourmaline.
Marco Bicego also renews ongoing collections such as Africa, with a necklace with a double line of degradé spheres in 18-karat yellow gold, again with the Maison’s goldsmith technique, which involves hand-engraving the metal with the ancient ribbed burin technique. Technique also used for the multi-strand bracelet of 18-karat yellow gold spheres of various sizes.

Bracciale Africa con sfere in oro 18 carati
Africa bracelet with 18-karat gold spheres
Collane Africa con sfere in oro 18 carati graffiate a bulino
Africa necklaces with 18-karat gold spheres engraved with a burin
Bracciali, orecchino in oro e anello con acquamarina indossati
Bracelets, gold earring and aquamarine ring worn
Marco Bicego. Copyright: gioiellis.com
