Roberto Coin makes an encore with Art Déco Mini

Art Déco, one of the inexhaustible trends of jewelry, was also adopted four years ago by Roberto Coin. Art Déco has become one of the brand’s best-loved collections worldwide. Its retro-contemporary design has led Netflix and its authors to present the collection in the second season of the television series Emily in Paris. The Art Déco collection, therefore, was appreciated and now comes back in a mini version. Smaller dimensions, same design, and some novelties in the materials used, such as the addition of carnelian and lapis lazuli mixed with turquoise, malachite, black jade and mother of pearl from the original collection. In addition to being smaller, the jewels of the Art Déco Mini collection are also lighter than previous models.



One of the novelties in the design is, for example, the 18-karat rose gold ring with lapis lazuli, black jade, malachite, turquoise, red agate, mother-of-pearl and diamonds. The stones are cut into rectangular tiles and alternate along the entire perimeter of the ring. There is also a version with a tassel, also in gold: a detail that characterizes the entire Art Déco collection.