Collana Praise to the Sea in oro bianco, perle, zaffiri, diamanti, acquamarina, granato e una tormalina di oltre 41,5 carati
Praise to the Sea necklace in white gold, pearls, sapphires, diamonds, aquamarine, garnet and a tourmaline over 41.5 carats

Mikimoto’s Marine High Jewelry

Mikimoto = pearls. This simple equation remains valid at 130 years in the anniversary year of the founder of the Japanese Maison Kokichi Mikimoto. Who is also the one who understood that pearls can be cultivated, precious spheres that were once very rare because they were the result of the whim of the sea. Mikimoto is also a jewelery brand that offers surprising high-end collections. Like Praise to the Sea, which is inspired by the natural environment in which pearls are formed. The jewels recall the foam, the waves, the billows, the marine flora and fauna, but do not use only the precious pearls of the South Seas or the Akoya selected by Mikimoto.

Anello Shool of Fish con diamanti taglio rosa, perle, zaffiri
School of Fish ring with rose cut diamonds, pearls, sapphires

Praise to the Sea fine jewelry also includes rose-cut diamonds, beryl, tanzanite, tourmaline, amethyst, garnet, sapphire, spinel, alexandrite and aquamarine. One of the most interesting jewels, for example, is a necklace of white gold and Akoya pearls that evokes a mother and child blue whale swimming together. In the center is a 41.54-carat tourmaline that symbolizes the aura of the creature, around which schools of fish are depicted, composed of sapphire, aquamarine, garnet and diamond gems. Or the ring with a South Sea pearl in the center, with a corolla depicting the waves with sapphires and diamonds, in a shade that refers to the depths of the sea.

Orecchini School of Fish con perle SOuth Sea, alessandrite, zaffiri
School of Fish earrings with South Sea pearls, alexandrite, sapphires
Orecchini Sea Graduation con perle, diamanti, acquamarina, tanzanite
Sea Graduation earrings with pearls, diamonds, aquamarine, tanzanite
Orecchini Water Surface, con perle, diamanti, acquamarina
Water Surface earrings, with pearls, diamonds, aquamarine
Collana School of Fish con spinello, alessandrite, zaffiri, ametista, granati, tanzanite, diamanti, perle
School of Fish necklace with spinel, alexandrite, sapphires, amethyst, garnets, tanzanite, diamonds, pearls
Collana Water Surface com perle, acquamarina, diamanti
Water Surface necklace with pearls, aquamarine, diamonds

