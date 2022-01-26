









Since 1935 the Songa family, in Milan, has managed the homonymous company founded by Antonio and now managed by Giovanni Maria, Antonio Andrea and Francesco. In addition to an intense activity in the wholesale sector, the group seems to have an unstoppable imagination in the creation of brands designed specifically to reach the different market segments, especially with silver and steel jewelry. The Songa group, for example, produces and markets proprietary brands such as Kidult, Mabina Gioielli, 2Jewels and PlayTogether. A novelty is, however, WhyNow, which wants to reach the younger audience.



The brand offers jewelry in silver or 9-karat gold, including Forever, a line dedicated exclusively to lock-shaped pendants that open and close as desired. Padlocks can be customized with a word up to ten characters long. There is also a version with small white diamonds set in the padlock. All the locks in the Forever collection are covered by a patent application for industrial invention and design in the European Union. In addition, each lock of the Forever Collection is presented in a Book Box, that is a package (with various colors available) that has the shape of a book. Probably also appreciated by those who do not read regularly.