Once the large pre-Christmas auctions have been archived, the jewels are once again put up for auction. Christie’s has scheduled Jewels Online (January 24-February 9), the first jewelry auction of 2022 for the big sales house. The sale features jewelry ranging from antique to contemporary pieces, white diamonds and colored stones, as well as bejeweled items and watches. There are over 250 lots, including designer pieces from Maison such as Angela Cummings, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Marina B, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Raymond Yard, René Boivin, Jean Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co. , Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

Paul Kutchinsky, spilla in oro con corallo, diamanti, smeraldo
Paul Kutchinsky, spilla in oro con corallo, diamanti, smeraldo

The sale covers all price ranges and with many lots offered without reserve (the idea is to offer jewelry for gifts before Valentine’s Day). The top is an 11.46-carat diamond ring, offered without reserve ($ 200,000-300,000 estimate). A 5.05-carat (100,000-150,000) diamond ring is also offered without reserve.
Orecchini con diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti

The sale includes in particular selections from important collections including the Blair Family Collection, the Collection of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Edward Guest II, the Collection of Mimi Adler, Property from the Estate of Jacqueline Leeds and Jeweled Object D ‘art from the Contessa Orietta Ascoli Collection which offers an assembly of jewel objects including watches, perfume bottles, desk accessories and evening bags.

Anello di diamanti di 11,46 carati
Anello di diamanti di 11,46 carati
Orecchini Cartier art déco, con acquamatina e diamanti
Orecchini Cartier art déco, con acquamatina e diamanti
Collana di Oscar Heyman con zaffiri, smeraldi e diamanti
Collana di Oscar Heyman con zaffiri, smeraldi e diamanti
Orologio da tavolo art déco di Cartier, smalto, nefrite, diamanti
Orologio da tavolo art déco di Cartier, smalto, nefrite, diamanti
Bracciale di Tiffany firmato Jean Schlumberger in smalto e oro a losanghe
Bracciale di Tiffany firmato Jean Schlumberger in smalto e oro a losanghe
Collana con pendente di Van Cleef & Arpels in onice, diamanti, oro
Collana con pendente di Van Cleef & Arpels in onice, diamanti, oro

Anello di Oscar Heyman con diamanti bianchi e giallo
Anello di Oscar Heyman con diamanti bianchi e giallo







