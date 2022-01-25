









Once the large pre-Christmas auctions have been archived, the jewels are once again put up for auction. Christie’s has scheduled Jewels Online (January 24-February 9), the first jewelry auction of 2022 for the big sales house. The sale features jewelry ranging from antique to contemporary pieces, white diamonds and colored stones, as well as bejeweled items and watches. There are over 250 lots, including designer pieces from Maison such as Angela Cummings, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Marina B, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Raymond Yard, René Boivin, Jean Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co. , Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.



The sale covers all price ranges and with many lots offered without reserve (the idea is to offer jewelry for gifts before Valentine’s Day). The top is an 11.46-carat diamond ring, offered without reserve ($ 200,000-300,000 estimate). A 5.05-carat (100,000-150,000) diamond ring is also offered without reserve.The sale includes in particular selections from important collections including the Blair Family Collection, the Collection of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Edward Guest II, the Collection of Mimi Adler, Property from the Estate of Jacqueline Leeds and Jeweled Object D ‘art from the Contessa Orietta Ascoli Collection which offers an assembly of jewel objects including watches, perfume bottles, desk accessories and evening bags.