









Google, Hewlett-Packard, Facebook … The San Francisco area and Silicon Valley are famous for being home to the giants of the digital world. Companies made up of women and men who also celebrate Valentine’s Day. For over 45 years Stephen Silver has been the go-to jeweler of Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area and, of course, is in tune with the spirit of the area. For 2022, for example, the jeweler has decided to propose some pieces inspired by this year’s Pantone color of the year, called Very Peri, which sim translates into a periwinkle hue, with hints of blue and purple. The proposed jewels, therefore, use stones such as with tanzanite, amethysts or purple sapphires, inspired by the Pantone color.



Although the House’s work is absolutely traditional, the company, which is one of the largest in the US, has grown in tandem with the development of the digital world. It was founded in 1980 by Stephen Silver (one name, one destiny). born in Canada, he moved to California, where he studied geology at San Diego State University and earned a bachelor’s degree from Gia. The jeweler began his career with a jeweler specializing in antiques and precious stones. And he discovered his true passion, which transformed him not only into a jeweler, but also a collector.He was awarded, for example, large gems and jewels purchased in top auctions. An example: the Cullinan blue diamond necklace, composed with stones that have a history dating back to the early 1900s, in the diamond mine in South Africa, passing through the King of England, Edward VII. Purchased by Silver, it is now kept at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.Born as a gemology company, with evaluation activities for law firms and courts, in 35 years Stephen Silver has created a vertically integrated business, leveraging his highly developed global network of contacts in the jewelery sector, with an activity that spans all phases, from the choice and processing of gems to the creation of jewels. Now the company is run by the founder’s son, Jared.