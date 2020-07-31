Homi come back in September











Many jewelery fairs have been suspended due to the health restrictions imposed by covid-19: Homi Fashion & Jewels, instead, will take place regularly. The fair (19-22 September) organized in Milan is dedicated to the segments of jewelery, fashion accessories, bijou and trendy jewelery, however, it will not forget the safety measures. “We have chosen to maintain the physical format by re-modulating it on the basis of new needs to give a signal of proactive and proactive continuity towards the future. All this without giving up digital but finding the right balance with the real dimension, because the relationship between people remains a crucial node of the business system and for this reason it needs to be even more valued ” assures Emanuele Guido, director of the event.



Security that will also pass from the increase in digital activities with Fiera Milano Platform, a platform dedicated to the whole community of reference chains, created in an integrated way that revolves around #befashionandjewels, a project created to create competitive strength that develops around a community system where all the actors are on the same level and which supports retail, buyers and top visitors. The idea is to cultivate relationships, sharing stories, through written and photographic content, thus emphasizing the character of each individual project. For example, how a collection is born, in which country it is produced, if a dash of innovation has been added to creativity, what materials have been used, as well as the inspiration concept. An identity card accessible within a click, even after the September 2020 edition.



Iamthemaker, more, is the project that gives voice to makers (new generation artisans and designers), presenting their creations, telling their stories and showing the declinations of their professionalism. In any case, there are already many companies that will be physically present at Homi, such as Amlé, Confuorto Gioielli, Pf Milano, Lebole gioielli, Dago Jewels, Idandi and Carola Gioielli, Not For All, Ruedesmille, Mya Accessories.















