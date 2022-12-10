Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Diamante non montato di 50,06 carati,

A diamond king of Christie’s online jewels

Among the results of the pre-Christmas jewelry auctions is added that of Christie’s Jewels Online, which followed that of the Magnificent Jewels in New York. The online jewelry auction was part of Christie’s Luxury Week, which also included other kinds of objects. Result: The sale totaled $6.8 million, with 125% of the hammer hammered above the low estimate and 98% sold per lot. The sale, Christie’s notes, received global participation with bidders from 31 countries.

Bulgari, bracciale Serpenti in oro bianco e diamanti
Bulgari, bracciale Serpenti in oro bianco e diamanti

Excellent results were achieved for diamonds and colored stones, including the top lot of the sale, an unmounted diamond of 50.06 carats, which fetched $2.5 million. Other notable findings include a Bulgari diamond Serpenti bracelet that sold for $88,200, a 5.17-carat diamond ring that found a buyer for $81,900, and a Cartier Panthère ring with pink sapphire and diamonds. , which reached $69,300.
Anello Panthère di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti e uno zaffiro rosa
Anello Panthère di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti e uno zaffiro rosa

Anello di Cartier con zaffiro e diamanti
Anello di Cartier con zaffiro e diamanti

Anello con diamante di 4,17 carati su oro 14 carati
Anello con diamante di 4,17 carati su oro 14 carati
Anello con smeraldo di 9,15 carati e diamanti taglio marquise di Paul Flato
Anello con smeraldo di 9,15 carati e diamanti taglio marquise e brillante di Paul Flato

Diamante non montato di 50,06 carati,
Diamante non montato di 50,06 carati,







