









Among the results of the pre-Christmas jewelry auctions is added that of Christie’s Jewels Online, which followed that of the Magnificent Jewels in New York. The online jewelry auction was part of Christie’s Luxury Week, which also included other kinds of objects. Result: The sale totaled $6.8 million, with 125% of the hammer hammered above the low estimate and 98% sold per lot. The sale, Christie’s notes, received global participation with bidders from 31 countries.



Excellent results were achieved for diamonds and colored stones, including the top lot of the sale, an unmounted diamond of 50.06 carats, which fetched $2.5 million. Other notable findings include a Bulgari diamond Serpenti bracelet that sold for $88,200, a 5.17-carat diamond ring that found a buyer for $81,900, and a Cartier Panthère ring with pink sapphire and diamonds. , which reached $69,300.